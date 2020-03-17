One arrested after shots fired in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested following a report of shots fired in an Ironton neighborhood last night.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of South Sixth Street shortly before midnight Monday, March 16. According to a press release from the Ironton Police Department, when officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with Samuel Pack, 18, of Ironton, who was arrested after becoming combative.

Police say Pack later admitted to firing several rounds in the area and was taken to Lawrence County Jail for discharging a firearm into a habitation since gunfire struck a residence.

Several people fled from the scene as police arrived according to the Ironton Police Department. Police say they were unable to locate the firearm and believe one of the people who fled may have taken the gun.

Ironton Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone who may have information to contact the police department’s detective division at 740-532-5606.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories