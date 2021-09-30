One block at a time: organization launches West Huntington cleanup project

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One group of people in West Huntington, West Virginia is making a difference one block at a time.

A partnership between the city’s “Love Your Block West Huntington” program, the city’s litter support program, and Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA area is aiming to clean up West Huntington in a sustainable way.

Member of the Facility-Based Work Adjustment Training and Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA area, Kelli Moore, says she has family in the area, and it’s nice to know the area will be clean when they go outside.

I have a nephew who just lives not too far from here, so I love that I’m cleaning up the community for him. To better the community for him, so that when he plays outside he doesn’t have to worry about stepping on something, or getting pricked by a needle. Kelli Moore, Member of Facility-Based Work Adjustment Training and Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA area

There’s an important effort underway in West Huntington this morning! Coming up this evening @WOWK13News we’ll tell you more about the effort tonight! pic.twitter.com/hTAtrTrvg1 — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) September 30, 2021

This has been a long-standing issue in this area of West Huntington. Gina Browning with Goodwill Industries of the KYOWVA area says they see a lot of “transient people kind of come through” and it’s important to make sure the area is cleaned up.

Unfortunately with the increased drug activity in the area, we have basically every day after we close, people kind of go through donations outdoors and our salvage bins, and kind of tear through it so it’s a daily event for us to have to come in every morning and clean it up. Gina Browning, Dir. of Marketing & Social Media, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA area

Thanks to the mini-grant funding from the “Love Your Block Program,” the cleanup crew received some specialized gear to help them with their efforts.

The new items include:

Litter-getters

Carts

Trash bags

Puncture-resistent gloves

The planning director for the City of Huntington Breanna Shell says they were looking for a partnership with an organization. Their hopes are for this organization to “adopt this block on a longer-term basis.”

For more information on the love your block program, or the city’s litter support program, click here.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news