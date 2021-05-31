UPDATE: Woman confirmed dead in Mason County fire

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m. May 31, 2021: According to the West Virginia Deputy State Fire Marshal, Jason D. Baltic, a woman has died in a Mason County fire.

The fire happened at a single-wide mobile home on Folsom Lane in Leon. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity, but say she was 45-years-old and has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a fire in Mason County.

Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications and Public Relations for the State Of West Virginia says State Fire Mashal investigators responded to a fatal fire in Leon this morning.

No further information has been released at this time.