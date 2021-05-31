UPDATE: Woman confirmed dead in Mason County fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m. May 31, 2021: According to the West Virginia Deputy State Fire Marshal, Jason D. Baltic, a woman has died in a Mason County fire.

The fire happened at a single-wide mobile home on Folsom Lane in Leon. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Officials have not released the woman’s identity, but say she was 45-years-old and has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a fire in Mason County.

Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications and Public Relations for the State Of West Virginia says State Fire Mashal investigators responded to a fatal fire in Leon this morning.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS