JACKSON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash took place at around 3:12 p.m. in the 13000 block of Beaver Pike in Jackson County.

A car drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned into a creek. The driver sustained serious injuries and was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

A juvenile passenger who was seated in the front seat of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other juveniles were in the back seat. They were seriously injured and flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Liberty Township Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, and the Jackson County Coroner responded to the scene.