One dead after accident in Carter County

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WOWK) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Olive Hill in Kentucky.
Both lanes of eastbound traffic in the eastbound lane have been reopened, but Kentucky State Troopers and the Olive Hill Fire Department are on the scene clearing the wreckage.
The cause of the accident is still unknown at this time.
