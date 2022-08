SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A 48-year-old man is dead after an accidental shooting in Sissonville Friday morning, according to Kanawha County deputies.

Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of Second Creek Road in Sissonville came in around 10:40 a.m.

Law enforcement on scene tells 13 News that the shooting was accidental.

Officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and medics from Kanawha County are on the scene.