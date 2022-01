CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 confirms one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Campbells Creek overnight.

They say it happened just before 1 a.m.

There were no other people in the car when the crash happened, according to Metro 911.

Kanawha County Ambulance and Malden Fire Department responded to the crash and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, officials say.