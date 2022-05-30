LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead following a crash on County Road 115 in Lawrence County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened at around 12:55 p.m. today near Township Road 100 W in Union Township.

The driver, 62-year-old Jack L. Day of Chesapeake, drove his vehicle over a steep embankment and hit a tree, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They say Day was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

A minor who was also in the vehicle was taken to Cabell-Huntington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Proctorville Fire Department, Union Township FD, Lawrence County EMS and the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office all responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.