PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man is dead after being hit by a truck that crossed the center line on Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City on Saturday.

The Kentucky State Police says the KSP Pikeville Post got a call about the fatal two-vehicle crash on Saturday just before 9:30 p.m.

They say a truck had crossed over into the other lane on Elkhorn Creek when it hit a car being driven by 44-year-old Pikeville resident James Kelly.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kentucky State Police Post 9, the Elkhorn City Volunteer Fire Department, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and KSP Accident Reconstructionist Detective Mark Branham all responded to the scrash.

This is an ongoing investigation.