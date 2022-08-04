VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Wednesday morning.

In a release, OSHP said that the crash happened at around 6:47 a.m. on SR93 near mile marker 16 in Vinton County, Ohio. They say that 22-year-old Casey Jordan, of Albany, crossed the center line of SR93 while driving northbound and drove head-on into another car.

Jordan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation, McArthur Fire Department and Vinton County EMS responded to the scene.