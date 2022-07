WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wood County 911 says one person died in a two-boat crash on the Ohio River in Washington, West Virginia.

Responders included Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Blennerhassett VFD, Vienna VFD, plus the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR).

Wood County 911 says the Coast Guard was on standby but was ultimately not needed.

