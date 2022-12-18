CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) — One person died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Chesapeake, Ohio, on Sunday afternoon.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says after arriving at the scene around 3:20 p.m., responders found a woman laying face-up in the apartment complex parking lot.

Witnesses say a woman and man who lived in the apartment complex got into an argument over a dog. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun, shot the victim, and fled the scene in a gray Nissan SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead by the county coroner, the Sheriff’s Office says. Her name is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.