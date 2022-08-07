A shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Lost Creek Road near the Wayne County community of Fort Gay.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day.

That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as prosecutors review the case.

The victim, Ermal Mullins III, 37, of Fort Gay, was found on the front porch by police with a single gunshot wound.

The call about the shooting came in around 3:45 p.m. on Lost Creek Road near the Wayne County community of Fort Gay.

Trooper J.A. Wellman says the investigation showed “the teen shot the victim after continuing domestic violence incidents throughout the day, in which the victim was the aggressor.”