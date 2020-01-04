One person dead following Boyd County crash, name released

COALTON, Ky. (WOWK) – UPDATE 12:48 p.m.: Kentucky State Police have released the name of the person killed in a two-vehicle collision at the 181 westbound on-ramp to I-64 West.

Troopers say Sherry Branham, 57, of Sandy Hook died as a result of the collision.

Police say the accident happened when a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Stanley Branham, 62, of Sandy Hook left the roadway and struck an unoccupied 1997 Ford Pickup that was parked off the shoulder of the on-ramp. Sherry Branham was a passenger in the jeep.

Troopers say Stanley Branham was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.

Along with the Kentucky State Police, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Cannonsburg Fire Department, and Boyd County EMS were on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kentucky State Police say one person has died following a crash on the on-ramp leading to I-64 West from US 60 in Boyd County.

Police say a vehicle hit an abandoned car that was on the ramp. Troopers say the ramp is expected to remain closed for about another hour while emergency crews clear the scene. Traffic is being rerouted to KY 180 at Cannonsburg for access to I-64 West.

The Kentucky State Police and Cannonsburg Fire Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories