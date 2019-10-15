PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) – One person is dead following a bulldozer accident in the Sycamore Hollow area near Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police say they received a call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, about the accident on Kentucky Route 194. The victim, Larry Blackburn, 70, of Prestonsburg was operating a dozer and had fallen off the machine as it rolled forward and pinned him underneath.
Blackburn was pronounced deceased at the scene by Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson. The investigation is ongoing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Silver alert issued for missing Charleston man
- One dead following bulldozer accident near Prestonsburg
- Barber gives boy with autism haircut outside to make him feel more comfortable
- Jail officers who punched restrained inmate plead guilty
- Troopers: Kentucky man accused of driving to Ritchie County to perform sexual acts on minor
- Kanawha County Deputies search for missing Elkview couple
- Lawrence County voters weigh in on Dem Debate
- ‘I Love Lucy’ premiered 68 years ago today
- Your guide to the Ohio Democratic presidential primary debate
- Who’s winning the debate? Take our poll as you watch the candidates