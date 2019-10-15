One dead following bulldozer accident near Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) – One person is dead following a bulldozer accident in the Sycamore Hollow area near Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, about the accident on Kentucky Route 194. The victim, Larry Blackburn, 70, of Prestonsburg was operating a dozer and had fallen off the machine as it rolled forward and pinned him underneath.

Blackburn was pronounced deceased at the scene by Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson. The investigation is ongoing.

