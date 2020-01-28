One dead following officer-involved shooting, pursuit

Elkhorn City, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Kentucky Route 805 between Jenkins and Dorton.

Troopers say that just before 9:30 a.m., Elkhorn City Police notified state police that they were attempting to stop a vehicle and had turned onto Kentucky Route 805. Troopers were on the road the scene of a fatal crash, which had happened earlier in the morning.

The available troopers at the fatal crash scene proceeded toward the direction of the fleeing vehicle, in an attempt to protect the scene of the fatal collision.

While troopers were searching for the vehicle being pursued, they say they saw the vehicle approaching them near the scene of the crash. At this point, the vehicle was traveling in the direction of multiple first responders at the scene. Shots were fired and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say no other people were in the vehicle being pursued.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is now at the scene. Details are limited at this time, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

