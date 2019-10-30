One dead in Boone County fire

WILLIAMS MOUNTAIN, W.Va. (WOWK) – A woman has died in a trailer fire in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office say the fire happened in Williams Mountain around noon today.

No other injuries were reported. The Van, Racine, Wharton, and Madison fire departments responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

