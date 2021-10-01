One dead in Cabell County crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash on Route 2 this morning, Oct. 1, 2021.
Cabell County Dispatchers say the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. near the Cabell-Mason county line. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the crash was a head-on collision between a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.
Officials say the road will be blocked for several hours at the scene of the crash.
The Ohio River Volunteer Fire Department and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
