HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was killed, and another was seriously injured after an accident late Thursday night.

Huntington PD says that they responded to a crash involving two motorcycles at around 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Waverly Road.

Viewer photo of the scene

Viewer photo of the scene

Viewer photo of the scene

They say three riders were on two motorcycles. One had died from their injuries, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The third rider did not want further medical treatment after being assessed at the scene.

Police say they will not release the name of the deceased rider until they notify family members.

The crash remains under investigation, and Huntington PD is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the incident to contact Lt. Shawn Bowles at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1011. They say anonymous tips can also be left on HPD’s tip line at 304-696-4444.