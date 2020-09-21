One dead in crash involving a motorized scooter

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died after a motorized scooter was involved in a crash in Kanawha County Sunday night.

The Charleston Police Department says they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 regarding a vehicle crash involving a motorized scooter and an SUV. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 21 and Washington Street West.

Police and the Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene. Charleston police say the woman operating the motorized scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is not being released at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.