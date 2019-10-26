One dead in early morning fire in Johnson County, Kentucky

OIL SPRINGS, Ky. (WOWK) – A man has died following an early morning fire in Oil Springs in Johnson County, Ky.

Emergency crews say they call came in around 1 a.m. regarding a structure fire with reported entrapment on the main fork of Grassy Creek.

While extinguishing the fire, crews found the body of the male resident in the home. The victim’s name has not been released.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.

