One dead in Fayette County shooting

OAK HILL W.Va. (WOWK) – A Fayette County man is dead this evening from an apparent gunshot wound.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said a call came in just after 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019. The Fayette County 911 Center said the victim who had suffered a gunshot wound on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are currently working the scene and collecting information and evidence. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending family notifications.

The Sheriff’s Department is currently attempting to locate a person of interest in this incident. Robert Jeffries, 49, of Oak Hill is wanted for questioning and is believed to be on foot after leaving the scene wearing a camouflage jacket. It is encouraged that if you know the whereabouts of Mr. Jeffries, immediately notify the Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

