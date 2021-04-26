One dead in Fayette County weekend crash

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Wood County man died of injuries sustained in a crash that happened Sunday, April 25 in the Opossum Creek Road area of Ames Heights.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Garrett C. Lass, 27, of Wood County died of injuries sustained in a crash that happened Sunday, April 25 in the Opossum Creek Road area of Ames Heights.

The sheriff’s office says when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a black Mazda had run off the roadway rolling onto its top. They said the passenger compartment of the vehicle was completely submerged in a creek.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-574-3590.