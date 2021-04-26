Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

One dead in Fayette County weekend crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Wood County man died of injuries sustained in a crash that happened Sunday, April 25 in the Opossum Creek Road area of Ames Heights.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a vehicle crash in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Garrett C. Lass, 27, of Wood County died of injuries sustained in a crash that happened Sunday, April 25 in the Opossum Creek Road area of Ames Heights.

The sheriff’s office says when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a black Mazda had run off the roadway rolling onto its top. They said the passenger compartment of the vehicle was completely submerged in a creek.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-574-3590.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS