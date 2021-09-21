One dead in Gallia County reported shooting, one detained

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person has been detained in connection to a fatal shooting in Gallia County Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the Gallia County 911 Center received a call around 1:04 p.m. regarding an alleged shooting on the roadway on 1000 Block of Flagsprings Road in Walnut Township.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person had died due to an apparent gunshot wound.

One person has been detained at this time, but officials have not released the names of anyone involved with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office also says there is no threat to the community due to this incident.