One dead in Greenup County fire

DANLEYTON, Ky. – One woman has died in a fire in Greenup County.

Kentucky State Police say they received a call around 10:30 p.m. Friday night of a fatal structure fire on Saddle Ridge in the Danleyton community of Greenup County.

Little Sandy Volunteer Fire Department Chief Randy Ashley says the fire started around 10:00 p.m. in an unattached guest home where one person was living at the time of the fire and the structure has been destroyed. The main home had minor damage.

Police say the victim, Louise B. Batchelor, 79, of Greenup County was found dead in the guest home.

No criminal activity is suspected at this time, and an autopsy for Batchelor is scheduled for a later date. This case remains under investigation.

