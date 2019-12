Huntington, W.Va.(WOWK) — One person is dead following a shooting Saturday evening on 28th Street in Huntington.

The call came in just after 10:30 pm this evening.

Local neighbors in the area told 13 News they heard four gunshots and people arguing.

No word on the identity of the suspect at this time.

Huntington Police are still investigating.

