One dead in Ironton crash

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash near Fruth Pharmacy in Ironton, Ohio. March 5, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash near Fruth Pharmacy in Ironton, Ohio.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatch say the crash happened around 5:47 p.m. Emergency crews are still on the scene.

