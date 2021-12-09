One dead in Kanawha County crash, road remains closed

One person has died after a crash on Route 60 East in Kanawha County. (Photo Courtesy near the Malden exit: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

MALDEN, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a crash on Route 60 East in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 1:39 p.m. just east of the Malden exit.

Deputies say a vehicle traveling the wrong way struck a truck traveling east. Officials say the driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene and two people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The KSCO says the road is expected to remain closed for approximately two hours, and traffic is being diverted into Malden. Drivers are asked to plan to take alternate routes and prepare for heavy traffic.

The crash is being investigated and no names are being released at this time.