One dead in Kanawha County Fire

UPDATE: 11:15 a.m. Feb. 26: The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office confirms an 85-year-old woman died in a fire last night in Amandaville. Officials say the fire was called in around 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a structure fire Thursday night. According to Fire Coordinator for Kanawha County, C.W. Sigman, the fire happened in Amandaville, near the west side of St. Albans.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, Sigman says he considers all fires to be suspicious until proven otherwise. The West Virginia State Fire Mashal’s Office is investigating the incident.