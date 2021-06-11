One dead in Lincoln County crash

UPDATE: 8 p.m. June 11, 2021: West Virginia 511 says the northbound lanes on Route 119 near Pine Grove are reopened after a fatal crash.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers in Lincoln County say one person has died in a vehicle crash.
The crash happened this afternoon, Friday, June 11, on Route 119 near Pine Grove, according to officials. West Virginia 511 says the northbound lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers in the area should use caution.
No other information has been made available at this time.
