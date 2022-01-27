UPDATE: Man killed in Logan County fire identified

UPDATE: (4 P.M. Jan. 27, 2022): Authorities have identified a man who died in a fire in Logan County Wednesday evening.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, 50-year-old Robin Woody died in a fire that broke out on Pine Street in Logan. Fire Marshals tell WOWK 13 News they didn’t find Woody’s body until around 8:30 this morning when crews were cleaning up the damage.

Some people in the area who knew Woody tell 13 News Reporter Erin Noon that he worked at C&W Furniture Store for 30 years and walked there every day. His boss, Jerry Calandros, says he was a selfless person and knew the store inside and out.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office, one person has died following a fire in Logan County.

It happened late Wednesday evening at a home on Pine Street. It’s unclear if any other homes in the surrounding area were involved. It’s unclear if there are any other injuries.

The fire is still under investigation. We have a crew headed to the scene.