One dead in Mason County crash; another flown to hospital

HARTFORD W.Va. (WOWK) – One person has died after a single-vehicle accident in Mason County, West Virginia.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:40 a.m. on Route 62 in Hartford. When deputies arrived on the scene, they say the vehicle appeared to have lost control while going around a turn. The driver was transported to a hospital by Med Flight. A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Along with the sheriff’s department, Mason County EMS, the Mason Fire Department and the New Haven Fire Department responded to the crash.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. No names have been released at this time.

