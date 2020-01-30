One dead in Meigs County crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – A man has died following a single-vehicle accident in Meigs County, Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Byron B. Bolin, 46, of Albany, Ohio died as a result of a crash on State Route 143 near the 15 milepost. Troopers say he was traveling westbound around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday night, January 29, 2020, when his vehicle slid off the road and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

