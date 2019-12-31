One dead in morning fire in Milton, another injured

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Dispatchers with Cabell County 911 say a one person is dead after a house fire in Milton Tuesday morning.

They say another person was taken to the hospital. The fire happened in a home on Sansom Court in Milton.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 10:30 a.m.. Milton and Ona Volunteer Fire Departments both responded.

