One dead in multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 near Hurricane

A crash involving four passenger vehicles in Putnam County has closed a portion of eastbound lanes of I-64.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane Police say one person has died in a crash involving four passenger vehicles in Putnam County.

The crash happened near the Hurricane area at mile marker 34 on I-64. The WV Department of Highways Traffic Management Center also says their crews are on scene due to a fuel spill at the site and both eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

I-64 closed past Hurricane exit for what is termed "major" incident. You can take the Hurricane exit or just go over to Route 60. Teays Valley Rd will be very slow. Expect delays. Seek alternate routes. Posted 3:16pm 6/1/21

Advisories any time: https://t.co/06yAi2YvQQ pic.twitter.com/40jXAaWKhy — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) June 1, 2021