One dead in multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 near Hurricane

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane Police say one person has died in a crash involving four passenger vehicles in Putnam County.
The crash happened near the Hurricane area at mile marker 34 on I-64. The WV Department of Highways Traffic Management Center also says their crews are on scene due to a fuel spill at the site and both eastbound lanes remain closed at this time.
There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.