One dead in Pike County fatal crash

South Williamson, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday, May 27, 2020, just before midnight on KY Route 612, also known as Turkey Creek Road, in the South Williamson area.

Troopers say when they arrived, they determined a silver 2008 KIA vehicle was traveling eastbound on KY 612 when the operator lost control on the highway and was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

