WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Friday morning.

They say that the crash involved one vehicle on CR-37 (Buchanan Rd.) near State Route 772 in Pike County at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a 2000 Toyota Tacoma came around a curve westbound on CR-37 and drove off the roadway. The vehicle struck a culvert, a driveway pole and a tree.

The person driving the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation.