One dead in single-vehicle accident in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One person has died in a vehicle accident in Huntington.

Emergency management dispatchers say the accident happened around 12:45 a.m. on 3rd Avenue near 3rd Street when a vehicle crashed into an electric pole.

Dispatchers also say 3rd Avenue is still closed between 2nd and 4th Streets while AEP repairs the pole. Huntington Fire, EMS, Police responded to the scene and no other injuries were reported.

