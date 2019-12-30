One dead in single-vehicle accident in Kentucky

PHELPS, Ky. (WOWK) – One man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Kentucky.

Kentucky State Troopers say the accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Widows Branch in Phelps, Kentucky.

Troopers say Marty Blankenship was traveling west on Widows Branch when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a rock wall. Blankenship was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the crash is not suspected to be a result of drugs or alcohol at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

