One dead in single-vehicle crash in Charleston

According to the Charleston Police Department, one person has died in a crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Jan. 6, 2022 at the 36th Street entrance of I-77 North.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, Jan. 6, 2022 at the 36th Street entrance of I-77 North.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital this afternoon. The CPD is withholding the person’s name until their family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation. While the cause of this crash has not been released, Metro 911 officials say they are receiving multiple reports of vehicle accidents due to icy and snowy road conditions.