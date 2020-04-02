One dead in single-vehicle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Dispatch says that according to the Charleston Fire Department a person has died and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Greenbrier Street in Charleston.
Metro says the vehicle is on its side, and two power poles have been damaged. Traffic is blocked in both directions and Appalachian Power has been notified to repair the poles. The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department and EMS are all on the scene.
