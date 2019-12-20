One dead in three-vehicle crash in West Portsmouth

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – One person has died following a three-vehicle crash in West Portsmouth. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Friday, December 20, 2019, at 8:39 a.m. on the Carl Perkins Bridge at State Route 852.

Troopers say the accident was a head-on collision involving three vehicles, one of which was a loaded commercial truck pulling a dump trailer.

The first southbound vehicle driven by Marion C. Lewis, 56, of Blue Creek, Ohio, was followed by a second vehicle driven by Ryan B. Taylor, 21, of Vanceburg, Kentucky.

Police say Lewis lost control of his vehicle and slid left of center, striking the tractor-trailer driven by David K. Ginn Jr., 22, of Tollesboro, Kentucky.

Troopers say that after the collision with the tractor-trailer, Lewis’s vehicle was forced backward and returned into the southbound lane where it was then struck in the driver’s side Taylor’s vehicle. The secondary impact ejected Lewis, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Washington Township Squad, Washington Township Fire Department and Life Ambulance assisted at the scene

