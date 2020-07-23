One dead in Wayne County fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County man has died in a fire early this morning, Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office have identified the victim as Larry Rice, 62, of Wayne County.
The fire was ruled accidental and allegedly due to smoking while on oxygen, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. No further information is available at this time.
