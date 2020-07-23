One dead in Wayne County fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FIRE WITH FIRETRUCK_1526889809449.png.jpg

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County man has died in a fire early this morning, Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Officials with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office have identified the victim as Larry Rice, 62, of Wayne County.

The fire was ruled accidental and allegedly due to smoking while on oxygen, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS