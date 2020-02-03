One dead in weekend accident on I-79

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Deputies say a woman died after a single-vehicle accident this weekend.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near the Clendenin exit. Deputies say Cathleen Harper, 30, from the Elkview area died after being ejected from her vehicle.

The accident closed both of the southbound lanes of I-79 near the Clendenin exit.

