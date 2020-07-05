One dead, one injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One man has died and another is injured following a shooting in Huntington.

Cabell County Dispatch officials say they received a call around 11:57 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of 28th Street and Wilson Street.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says patrol officers, detectives and forensics officers responded to the scene and found two victims, identified as Steadman Gooden, 27, and Joshua Foreman, 26, both of Huntington.

Cornwell says both were taken to the hospital and Foreman later died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

