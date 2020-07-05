HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One man has died and another is injured following a shooting in Huntington.
Cabell County Dispatch officials say they received a call around 11:57 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, regarding a shooting in the 1100 block of 28th Street and Wilson Street.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says patrol officers, detectives and forensics officers responded to the scene and found two victims, identified as Steadman Gooden, 27, and Joshua Foreman, 26, both of Huntington.
Cornwell says both were taken to the hospital and Foreman later died of his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 2 dead, 8 injured in night club shooting in South Carolina
- One dead, one injured in Huntington shooting
- Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Head Coach
- Active COVID-19 cases rise in the Mountian State
- Update: Detectives investigating after body found in Kanawha County
- Heat wave keeping its grip on the tri-state
- Friends of Portsmouth set up ‘Light Up the Sky’ fireworks event
- WATCH: Fabulous Fourth of July Fireworks
- WATCH AGAIN: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- Mountain State sees Saturday increase in COVID-19 cases