One dead, two injured in Jackson County, OH, shootings

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died following shootings in the Oak Hill area of Jackson County, and two others are injured.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier and Oak Hill Police Chief David P. Ward, authorities are investigating after three adults were shot in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 30 at two locations in the area.

One of the shootings happened in the Village of Oak Hill, where police say two people were found with gunshot wounds. One of the three people shot has died, a second is a patient at Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis and the third is in critical condition at Grant Medical Center, according to authorities.

The sheriff and police chief say two persons of interest are being detained, but not identified, at the Jackson County Sheriff’s office.

“The identities of those involved in this case are not being released at this time,” Frazier said.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Oak Hill Police, Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case.

The sheriff’s office says Frazier is expected to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 30, at his office.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.