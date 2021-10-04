One dead, two injured in Logan County weekend crash involving side-by-side

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a side-by-side that happened this weekend.
Deputies say the crash between a side-by-side and a pickup truck happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 on Buffalo Creek Road near Braeholm.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by the sheriff’s office as Russell Nelson, 27, of Robinette, West Virginia, was killed in the crash. A female passenger was ejected from the side-by-side and flown to a Charleston-area hospital. Deputies say she is in stable condition. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment and deputies say she is in “good condition.”
There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.