One dead, two injured in Logan County weekend crash involving side-by-side

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a side-by-side that happened this weekend.

Deputies say the crash between a side-by-side and a pickup truck happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 on Buffalo Creek Road near Braeholm.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by the sheriff’s office as Russell Nelson, 27, of Robinette, West Virginia, was killed in the crash. A female passenger was ejected from the side-by-side and flown to a Charleston-area hospital. Deputies say she is in stable condition. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment and deputies say she is in “good condition.”

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.