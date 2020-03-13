One dead; two injured in South Charleston crash

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Dispatch officials say one person has died in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at AND PLANT RD Dispatch says in addition to the fatality, two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

