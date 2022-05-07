CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was detained after an argument at the One Stop on Washington Street East led to a person being dragged from a vehicle for a short distance.

Charleston Police Department Chief of Detectives Tony Hazelett says this happened at around 1:15 p.m. on May 7.

Hazelett says a person tried to stop a driver from moving their vehicle by standing in front of them.

The driver then allegedly accelerated and dragged the individual “a short distance,” according to CPD.

Hazelett says the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.