One detained in Kanawha County police pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A police pursuit that started in St. Albans has ended with a crash in Charleston, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The call was first reported around 3:06 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Dispatchers say the chase continued to Charleston where the vehicle crashed near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 20th Street on the West Side.

Officials say no one was injured and one person has been detained.

An official with Metro 911 tells WOWK he believes the chase began due to the vehicle not having a license plate.

The St. Albans Police Department, Nitro Police Department, Dunbar Police Department, Charleston Police Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pursuit.